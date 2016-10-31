Deal agreed to secure future of Norfolk Parking Partnership

Money made from on-street parking charges in West Norfolk will now be spent in the borough, after an agreement was reached between councils across the county.

The deal, which was struck following a meeting of Norfolk’s parking partnership committee on Thursday, will also see more than £600,000 of savings made to the service over the next four years.

Officials say the measures will make the system fairer to those areas which take part.

Kathy Mellish, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for human resources, facilities and shared services, said: “The aspiration of the Norfolk Parking Partnership is to ensure that the arrangements for Civil Parking Enforcement reflect a consistent, countywide approach.”

The scheme, which was set up after councils took over the enforcement role from the police five years ago, administers on-street parking charges imposed in some, mostly coastal, areas of the county, including Lynn’s South Quay.

But its future had been questioned because of falling revenues and the decision to scrap plans for new charges in Hunstanton, Cromer and Sheringham earlier this year.

The partnership had intended to introduce charges on several Hunstanton roads, including Cliff Parade, Lincoln Square, Boston Square, St Edmunds Terrace, Le Strange Terrace and High Street.

After a free 45-minute period, drivers would have been charged up to £4 for a maximum of four hours in each area, except for High Street, where a maximum 90-minute stay would be allowed.

Although the plan was opposed locally, it was supported by West Norfolk Council. Partnership officials said the measure would also help to plug a £280,000 shortfall in the scheme’s finances.

But the plan was scrapped after North Norfolk District Council threatened legal action to stop their imposition.

Under the new agreement, the partnership will no longer make its own proposals for new charges.

Instead, new measures will only be introduced if they are supported by the relevant district or borough council. Money generated from them will also be spent in those areas.

The group has also agreed to reduce its budgets by a total of £630,000 over the next four years.

The largest portion of that figure, £400,000, will come from ending the partnership’s annual £100,000 contribution to the Norfolk County Council highways department’s budget for signs and road markings.

A further £180,000 will be saved by sharing staff across district boundaries, plus £50,000 from combining office functions.

Partnership committee chairman Mick Castle said: “We must not look to make a profit from operations, but neither should we run at a loss requiring subsidy from the public purse.

“We want a cost effective service that can continue to support residents, businesses and visitors across Norfolk.

“The proposals achieve this requirement and provide a way forward that is fair and equitable for all partners.”