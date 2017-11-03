Decision close on Gayton school proposal

Councillors could be asked to decide on plans for a new school in Gayton next month, officials say.

The proposed scheme for a site at the corner of Back Street and Winch Road has been dogged by problems since it was first outlined by county education officials two years ago.

But, speaking at Wednesday’s exhibition of the St Edmund’s plan, Norfolk County Council’s Chris Hey, indicated a resolution was close.

He said: “We have a planning application with the county council and we’re expecting it to go to the planning committee on December 1.”

Some residents have claimed that the site is unsuitable because of extra traffic and parking, plus flood risk concerns.

Both the Environment Agency and the county council’s own flood risk assessors have also voiced objections.

But Mr Hey defended their handling of the scheme.

He said: “Every site is different and we recognise planning authorities pay great attention to flood risk issues, as we do. We seek to address them early on in the process.

“The built environment within King’s Lynn is quite well known in this area, whereas in Gayton it was new and needed to be investigated.”