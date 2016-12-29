Decision due on Swaffham MUGA funding bid

A four-year bid to provide a new multi-use games area (MUGA) in Swaffham could clear its final financial hurdle next week.

Breckland Council officials have recommended the approval of a £14,000 grant for the project on the Haspall’s Road site.

The authority has already given £12,000 to the project, which has been developed by the town council and the Sk8 Mob group, through its sports and play fund.

But, if the current proposal is approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the entire £75,000 needed for the project will have been secured.

Town council officials say the project will provide urgently needed community sporting facilities, particularly for young people

And Shirley Matthews, one of the town’s three district council representatives, has called for the grant to be approved.

She said: “It has been on our agenda for about four years so the relief to all here, who have been working toward it, will be tremendous and we shall be eternally grateful.”

The scheme is one of three which would share almost £30,000 of funding if the proposals are approved.

Documents published ahead of the meeting show work on the facility is scheduled to begin in March and is expected to be completed by May.