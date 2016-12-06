Decision on Heacham Lidl plan is deferred

Members of West Norfolk Council’s planning committee were due to make a decision regarding a plan to build a food store in Heacham yesterday, but the application has been deferred to a meeting in January next year.

Late correspondence from a number of sources means that the plans to build a Lidl store on Lynn Road will be put on hold while the design of the application is amended.

A statement from the applicant regarding the matter said: “Lidl would like to give further consideration to the scope to use locally distinctive materials, primarily on the southern elevation of the building.

“They also suggest the possible inclusion of an element of public art on this elevation (near the entrance) of which the input of the local community could be sought.”

The application was to be put forward to the committee with a recommendation to approve it, but members are now due to look at the plans on Monday, January 9.

Stuart Ashworth, assistant director of environment and planning, said: “The offer by the applicants to include some additional local materials and to therefore amend the design is welcome, and in line with the wishes of members when the previous application was considered by the committee.”