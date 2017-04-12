Deer dies during King’s Lynn X Factor auditions

A deer died after running into a Lynn town centre shop today, while auditions for the next series of the X Factor were taking place nearby.

The incident happened shortly before noon when the animal entered the Roman Originals store in the Vancouver Quarter.

Although staff from the RSPCA Wildlife Centre at East Winch were called, the animal had died before they arrived.

Staff member Judith Lammin said: “It’s something you just don’t expect to see. We saw it come in but thought it was a dog, not realising it was a deer.

“It was running around knocking into things and hurting itself.”

Her colleague Gillian Sceanlor added: “We were both shocked. We rang the RSPCA as soon as we realised what it was.”

The auditions took place in the town’s Vancouver Quarter, where hopefuls were filmed singing in front of two judges.

Their tapes will then be sent off to producers, who will evaluate whether they are suitable to appear on the televised TV auditions when the 14th series of the show airs again later this year.

The auditions were extremely popular with a lenghty queue full of West Norfolk’s singing hopefuls. X Factor employees said they had been auditioning people non-stop all day.

One young person hoping she could be a singing star was 18-year-old Tallulah Loose from Lynn, who despite having auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent previously, has not been deterred in her quest for success.

She said: “I do singing and I really enjoy music. My Britain’s Got Talent audition went quite well and they gave me a call back. Maybe this will go even better.”

Also waiting to audition was Downham’s Jeremy Barker, 37. He said: “I was doing some shopping and noticed it, I only just found out about it.

“I’ve done a bit of karaoke but that’s about it. I’m going to do a bit of rapping when I go there, like a male Honey G but more talented,”

Having just finished his audition, Josh Kay was pleased with how it went. He said: “I haven’t sung since school but I’d like to hope I got through as it went well. The actual audition went better than I thought it would.”

Anyone who has been successful in their audition will hear back from the X Factor by mid-July.