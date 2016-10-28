Delays after motorcyclist and car involved in crash on A47 Pullover Roundabout in King’s Lynn

A crash involving a motorcyclist and a car on the A47 Pullover Roundabout in Lynn has caused some delays to traffic this afternoon.

Emergency services were on the scene after reports of the accident at 3.05pm.

A man believed to be in his 20s was treated at the scene for neck and hip injuries and was then taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

It is thought that his injuries are not serious.

At 3.41pm a tweet from the Stagecoach Norfolk account said: “There has been an accident on the pullover roundabout, the heavy traffic may result in some delays across services, apologies.”