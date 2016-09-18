Delays likely in Swaffham for carriageway resurfacing

Work is due to begin on Monday, September 26 to carry out carriageway resurfacing works on A1065 Castleacre Road in Swaffham.

The site will extend from The Splashes northwards for about 200 metres across the A47 on/off slip road.

The works will be carried out under restricted working hours from 9.30am to 4pm each day, and it will take three days to complete.

During the resurfacing works, traffic using the A1065 will be controlled by temporary traffic signals and convoy operation under a 10mph temporary speed limit.

Whilst the works are in progress it will also be necessary to close the A47 Eastbound on/off slip road to all traffic.

A fully signed local diversion via Station Road and Norwich Road will be in place for the duration of the works.

Access to businessses and properties within the limits of the works will be maintained but it is inevitable that there will be some disruption.

The county council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

The work, which will cost £60,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.