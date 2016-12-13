Delight as Downham school pupils entertain care home residents

Pupils of Downham’s Nelson Academy have been helping residents of a town care home to get into the Christmas spirit.

The children are pictured as they performed an array of seasonal songs and carols at the Downham Grange care home.

Carol Berry, the home’s activities co-ordinator, said: “The residents really loved it, and they enjoyed having a chat with the children over refreshments afterwards.”

The pupils will be returning to the home to talk to the residents about their wartime experiences as part of their history project at the school.