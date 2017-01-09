Delight as Queen attends Sandringham service

The Queen made her first public appearance of 2017 at Sandringham on Sunday after ill-health affected her during the festive season.

She attended the morning church service at St Mary Magdalene, much to the delight of the watching crowds.

The Royals attnding morning service at Sandringham Pippa Middleton ANL-170801-161012009

Her majesty was cheered by members of the public as she emerged from the car with the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen, dressed in blue, arrived with Prince Philip at about 11am in a Bentley.

There were concerns about the monarch’s health after she missed services on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, which she normally attends with other members of the royal family.

Both the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh cancelled their plans to travel to Sandringham for Christmas on December 21 because of heavy colds.

The Royals attnding morning service at Sandringham Prince William and Kate ANL-170901-102515009

The next day, they travelled by helicopter to the estate, rather than taking the train.

Prince Philip made a full recovery by Christmas Day and attended church with Prince Charles, Prince Harry and others, but the Palace said the Queen was staying indoors to help with her recuperation.

The monarch also failed to attend the New Year’s Day church service, although her daughter Princess Anne told well-wishers she was feeling “better”.

The Royals attnding morning service at Sandringham ANL-170801-161035009

The Royals attnding morning service at Sandringham The Queen attending ANL-170801-161058009