Denver boy gets on his bike to raise hundreds for charity

An eight-year-old boy from Denver has gone the extra mile to raise hundreds for an animal sanctuary in the village.

Eagan Glover, a pupil at Hillcrest Primary School in Downham, completed a sponsored bike ride and raised £829 for Brambles Animal Sanctuary in Denver last month.

Ali Glover, Eagan’s mum, said he decided he wanted to help Brambles and came up with the idea of a bike ride himself.

Eagan rode approximately nine miles from his Grandad’s home in Southery to his Granny and Grandad’s farm in West Dereham.

He designed the sponsor sheets on his own and presented the £829 to Sue Duffield, who runs Brambles, a couple of weeks ago.

Eagan raised the money with help from his family and friends, and even had help from the staff at his school.

The Hillcrest pupil got to know Sue and the work she does at Brambles through his mum Ali, who is a veterinary nurse at Swaffham Veterinary Centre.

Ali said: “Eagan would like to thank everyone who sponsored him and helped raise such a fantastic amount of money for a very worthy cause.”

Brambles Animal Sanctuary cares for all species of animals from horses and sheep to cats and dogs.

All of the animals in care have been abandoned, mistreated or have complex medical needs.

Brambles relies solely on food and bedding donations, pet supplies and fundraising by the community.