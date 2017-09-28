Denver church celebrates harvest season

Autumn was in the air at St Mary’s Church in Denver at the weekend, with a harvest fair, festival and lunch.

Pumpkins, flowers and chestnuts were just some of the harvest offerings at the church on Saturday, where the season was celebrated.

Harvest Weekend with stalls, flowers and raffle at St Mary's Church Denver Christine Davies with her display at the Harvest Weekend event.

Church warden Nigel Davies said although numbers were slightly down on last year, they were pleased to welcome “a lot of new people” to the harvest weekend.

On Saturday, the church held the fair, with stalls, displays and a raffle, which was followed by the harvest festival, auction of produce and the harvest lunch at the village hall on Sunday.

A poem competition was new for this year which proved popular, Mr Davies added.

“We were very lucky with our flower arrangers and our cooks and bakers. Everybody works together – we have a team spirit at the church.”

Harvest Weekend with stalls, flowers and raffle at St Mary's Church Denver One of the many colourful displays at the church

The weekend raised more than £700 to go towards church funds.

St Mary’s is set to hold an animal service on Sunday from 11am.

