Denver girl’s hair cut fundraises for charity

A seven-year-old girl from Denver has raised £250 for charity thanks to a sponsored hair cut.
Madison Ellington decided she wanted to take on the fundraiser to raise awareness of a condition which affects one of her friends.
The money she has gathered will go to Auction Duchenne which aims to help people living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – the condition that her five-year-old friend Dexter Ward has.
Madison’s hair was cut shorter by about 35cm at a salon in Cambridge on Saturday, and this will now be donated to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for young cancer sufferers.
Mum Teresa said: “I’m so very proud of her.”
To donate, go to: www.justgiving.com/madison-joyce1
