Denver girl’s hair cut fundraises for charity

A seven-year-old girl from Denver has raised £250 for charity thanks to a sponsored hair cut.

Madison Ellington decided she wanted to take on the fundraiser to raise awareness of a condition which affects one of her friends.

Madison, 7, from Denver, has had her hair cut to raise funds for and awareness of Action Duchenne. The hair which has been cut off will now be sent to the Little Princess Trust for use in wigs.

The money she has gathered will go to Auction Duchenne which aims to help people living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – the condition that her five-year-old friend Dexter Ward has.

Madison’s hair was cut shorter by about 35cm at a salon in Cambridge on Saturday, and this will now be donated to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for young cancer sufferers.

Mum Teresa said: “I’m so very proud of her.”

To donate, go to: www.justgiving.com/madison-joyce1