A 71-year-old man from Denver has appeared in court today (Thursday, April 13) charged with 63 alleged historic sexual abuse offences.

Frederick Galley, of Sluice Road, entered no plea to the allegations against him when he appeared before district judge Nick Watson in Lynn.

He faces a total of 63 charges which are said to have dated from 1978 and 1990.

He was bailed to appear at Norwich Crown Court on May 11.