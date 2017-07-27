Denver Parish Council scoops prestigious award

Denver Parish Council has received a prestigious award as part of the Council Award Scheme.

The achievement recognised that the council succeeds in good practice in governance, community engagement and council improvement.

The report also highlighted Denver Parish Council’s commitment to ongoing improvement and development as well as good governance and practice in managing the business and finances of the councils and its service to the community.

Denver Parish Council’s chairman John Lane said: “As a council we always thought our clerk was excellent and this is a recognition of this, without her this award would not be possible and I am sure I can say the whole council is very proud of her.”