Denver village fun day is a knockout success

Denver’s eighth family fun day was a knockout succees on Sunday.

Twelve businesses competed in an It’s a Knockout competition, with Alive Downham Leisure ending as winners after three hours of competitive mayhem.

DENVER FUN DAY Ellen Buckley hits out in the Kwik Cricket event

Each team paid a £250 entry fee to take part in the competition, which was a new feature of the popular event.

Other attractions included Kwik Cricket, which drew teams from Snettisham, Downham, Bircham, Swaffham, Stow and Denver, a dog show, sheep shearing demonstrations and music from Tilderns and the Fried Potatoes.

The day was opened by Aimee Radcliffe who won a competition to design the cover of the programme.

Organisers hoped the day will raise around £5,000 for the playing field.

DENVER FUN DAY Competitors in one of the Knockout competitions

Committee chairman Alan Thulbourne said: “Our biggest aim is to refurbish the play area and the car park. And I’d like to thank our many volunteers and helpers. Despite a smattering rain it has been a big success.”

The Coots and the Mavis Davis Band provided more music to round off the day.

DENVER FUN DAY Aimee Radcliffe with her winning programme design