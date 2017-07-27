Denver village fun day is a knockout success

Denver’s eighth family fun day was a knockout succees on Sunday.
Twelve businesses competed in an It’s a Knockout competition, with Alive Downham Leisure ending as winners after three hours of competitive mayhem.
Each team paid a £250 entry fee to take part in the competition, which was a new feature of the popular event.
Other attractions included Kwik Cricket, which drew teams from Snettisham, Downham, Bircham, Swaffham, Stow and Denver, a dog show, sheep shearing demonstrations and music from Tilderns and the Fried Potatoes.
The day was opened by Aimee Radcliffe who won a competition to design the cover of the programme.
Organisers hoped the day will raise around £5,000 for the playing field.
Committee chairman Alan Thulbourne said: “Our biggest aim is to refurbish the play area and the car park. And I’d like to thank our many volunteers and helpers. Despite a smattering rain it has been a big success.”
The Coots and the Mavis Davis Band provided more music to round off the day.
