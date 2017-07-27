Search

Denver village fun day is a knockout success

DENVER FUN DAY Revellers enjoy the slide
Denver’s eighth family fun day was a knockout succees on Sunday.

Twelve businesses competed in an It’s a Knockout competition, with Alive Downham Leisure ending as winners after three hours of competitive mayhem.

DENVER FUN DAY Ellen Buckley hits out in the Kwik Cricket event

Each team paid a £250 entry fee to take part in the competition, which was a new feature of the popular event.

Other attractions included Kwik Cricket, which drew teams from Snettisham, Downham, Bircham, Swaffham, Stow and Denver, a dog show, sheep shearing demonstrations and music from Tilderns and the Fried Potatoes.

The day was opened by Aimee Radcliffe who won a competition to design the cover of the programme.

Organisers hoped the day will raise around £5,000 for the playing field.

DENVER FUN DAY Competitors in one of the Knockout competitions

Committee chairman Alan Thulbourne said: “Our biggest aim is to refurbish the play area and the car park. And I’d like to thank our many volunteers and helpers. Despite a smattering rain it has been a big success.”

The Coots and the Mavis Davis Band provided more music to round off the day.

DENVER FUN DAY Aimee Radcliffe with her winning programme design

DENVER FUN DAY Fun on the watery slide

