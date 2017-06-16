Deputy mayor to open Gaywood church summer fete

Borough deputy mayor Jim Moriarty will open the St Faith’s Church summer fete in Gaywood tomorrow.

The long-established traditional event will begin at 2pm and will feature a colourful variety of stalls and sideshows.

There is also an opportunity to sit and chat with friends in the refreshment area.

This year, weather allowing, it is hoped to create a children’s play area in the garden in front of the church.

The main event will be inside the Gaywood Church Rooms.

The church’s fundraising committee chairman, Ann Ess, said they were delighted Mr Moriarty had agreed to attend.

She said: “We will offer the traditional St Faith’s warm welcome to Mr Moriarty and hope that he has time to tour the stalls and sideshows and generally join in with the fun of the fair.”

She also thanked the volunteer team that organises the event, which is held to raise funds for the on-going running costs of the Gayton Road church.