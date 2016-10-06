Dersingham 106-year-old celebrates birthday

Mildred Ransome celebrated her 106th birthday with her family on Monday and with royal congratulations from the Queen proudly displayed.

Born in 1910, Mildred lived for 70 years in Ingoldisthorpe, and has spent the last five years living in the Gables residential home in Dersingham.

Milly, as she is known, has a total of six childen, 15 grandchildren, 29 great -grand children and 16 great- great grandchildren.

Picture: SUPPLIED