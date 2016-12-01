Dersingham gets fashionable

A fashion show held at St Nicholas Church Hall in Dersingham was a “great success”, organisers have said.

Outfits from Allez Chic in Castle Rising were paraded in front of an audience of about 90 people at the church hall to raise funds for the village centre project. This project aims to raise money to build a new hub for the community on the same site as the church hall, with help from a lottery grant should their bid be successful. It is hoped that a new village centre would enable new services and activities to take place in Dersingham, including job clubs, children’s centre sessions, weekend kids club, health-related services and more. David Collingham, chairman of the Village Centre Association, said: “The village centre would meet the needs of the community of Dersingham, which is now more than 5,000 people. It’s a very large village and desperately needs a community hub like this.” The fashion show raised £600 towards the project on Friday, November 18 , where the atmosphere was “buzzing”. Organiser and model for the event Judy Collingham said: “It was a lovely occasion and the models looked stunning.” The pair said they were very grateful to the sponsors of the event, which included: Allez Chic, Rossiters of Dersingham who supplied transport, Contours Beauty Salon of Castle Rising and Thaxters of Dersingham. Pictured is Judy Collingham walking the catwalk. MLNF16MF0110051