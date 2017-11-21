Dersingham Guides hear about Parliament from Sir Henry

Guides in Dersingham found out more about politics during Parliament Week with help from North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham last week.

Sir Henry joined the 1st Dersingham Guides as part of the event, which is an annual festival to encourage people to get involved with Parliament, where he answered questions during a Q&A session.

Prior to Sir Henry’s visit, the activities the Guides have completed have been on the theme of women in Parliament and were created by Girlguiding Anglia in partnership with UK Parliament Week.

Over two meetings the Guides learned about the Suffragettes and found out more about what MPs do.

Sir Henry is pictured with the 1st Dersingham Guides. Photo: SUBMITTED.