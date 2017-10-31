Dersingham ladies raise £846 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Chairman of King’s Lynn Macmillan Cancer Support committee, Howard Moore has congratulating a group of fundraisers for raising £846 for the worthy cause.

Sue Eastmure along with some friends from Dersingham held a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Wednesday, wishing to keep the money raised within Norfolk.

Howard Moore said: “The event was a great success with many local people attending, raising a total of £846. I congratulated the ladies for their hard work and the very successful outcome.”

Pictured are, Howard Moore with a group of fundraisers.

Picture: SUBMITTED.