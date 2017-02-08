Dersingham motorist on road to ban after row with girlfriend

A man who was caught driving while more than two and a half times the drink limit had been going to see his girlfriend when he was stopped by police.

Joel Desborough, 20, of Manor Road, Dersingham, was given a three-year ban after he admitted drink-driving at a hearing in Lynn on Monday.

Magistrates were told that Desborough had been driving a Vauxhall Corsa when he was stopped by police on Shernborne Road, Fring, in the early hours of January 27.

After providing a positive roadside breath test, further samples showed he had 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said Desborough also admitted not having insurance for the Vauxhall Corsa he was driving when he was stopped.

The court was further told that Desborough had a previous conviction for failing to provide a specimen for analysis, dating back to 2013, which meant the minimum disqualification the bench could impose was three years.

Mitigating solicitor Ruth Johnson said: “He had an argument with his girlfriend. He wanted to see her. She lives in Docking.

“He made the foolish decision to go and see her and has regretted it ever since.”

The court also heard Desborough had suffered a broken back in a road collision around two years ago and was continuing to work on a part-time basis as a carpet fitter, despite suffering a serious injury late last year.

Desborough was fined £185 and told to pay £85 costs, plus a £30 victim surcharge.

No separate penalty was imposed on a separate charge of driving without insurance, which he also pleaded guilty to.