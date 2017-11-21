Dersingham platinum couple share their memories on royal anniversary

As the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh celebrate 70 years of married life, a West Norfolk couple has reflected on sharing their milestone with the royal couple.

Alan and Winifred Webb, from Dersingham, received a visit from borough mayor Carol Bower on Friday, as part of the area’s celebrations of yesterday’s platinum anniversary.

The couple were nominated for the visit after Mrs Bower issued an appeal last month for couples who are also celebrating 70 years of marriage this year to come forward.

Alan said: “It was an honour that she gave her time like that at this time of year. A mayor’s role is very demanding and to give her time for the likes of us was very charming.”

Alan and Winifred, known as Win, who are both 91, have lived in Dersingham for the past 27 years.

They were married in Nottinghamshire in August 1947, two months before the royal wedding at Westminster Abbey.

A new set of photographic portraits of the couple were issued at the weekend ahead of the anniversary.

Alan said: “It’s quite an honour. We both had the same of birth and the same year of marriage. We were a little bit chuffed.”

Mrs Bower also paid an anniversary visit to Roland and Jean Worth, of Hunstanton, who were celebrating their 92nd and 90th birthdays respectively.

She said: “It was a joy to meet these lovely couples and hear how they met and coped with the challenges of post-war Britain.

“What is extraordinary is how their generation has adapted to present times; the age of iPads and computers. They might not be so sprightly now but their minds certainly are.”