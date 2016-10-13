Dersingham store now open to customers

A new village supermarket is welcoming customers in for the first time today (Thursday, October 13) after a £650,000 investment.

Central England Co-operative has opened its doors on Lynn Road in Dersingham, replacing the Budgens shop which closed two weeks ago.

Dersingham Central England Co-operative food store on Lynn Road. Photo: Central England Co-operative ANL-161013-102612001

The new food store has been fitted with energy efficient refrigeration and LED lighting technology to minimise environmental impact, a spokeswoman said.

She added that the store donated £2,000 worth of food to five good causes in the local area after purchasing the Budgens shop.

As part of its launch, a celebratory event will be held on Saturday, October 29 at 9am at the front of the store, with a golden ticket giveaway for 50 customers, which is set to include a TV, a smoothie maker, a coffee machine and gift vouchers.

The spokeswoman said that members can enjoy five per cent off of own brand products until Saturday, November 12.

Dersingham Central England Co-operative food store on Lynn Road. Photo: Central England Co-operative ANL-161013-102625001

David Campbell, head of food operations, said: “The team were so excited to finally allow members and customers to see our new food store. I’m sure you will agree, the store looks fantastic, and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks and the products and services available.

“I would like to thank all of our customers for their patience during the two week refurbishment and I hope everyone will enjoy the store as much as we do.

“The team are extremely proud to be part of such a great community and are looking forward to welcoming all customers, old and new, into the new Co-op food store.”

Dersingham Central England Co-operative food store on Lynn Road. Photo: Central England Co-operative ANL-161013-102557001