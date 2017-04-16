Dersingham vicar shines shoppers’ shoes to tell Easter story

A West Norfolk clergyman got his hands dirty for Easter, by turning his hand to shining shoes.

The Rev Mark Capron, who was installed as Rector in Dersingham almost exactly a year ago, spent his Maundy Thursday serving customers in the village’s Co-op store.

The Rev Mark Capron shining shoes in Dersingham co-operative to mark Maunday Thursday.

And his efforts appeared to get the seal of approval from shoppers, as he quipped: “I seemed to brush up quite well.”

Easter is naturally a busy time for vicars and Rev Capron was no exception, as he led a sunrise service in another of his parishes, Shernborne, on Good Friday morning.

The shoe shining initiative aimed to bring the Easter story into the minds of people who might not attend a service over the holiday weekend.

And Rev Capron said: “It’s a good opportunity for me to do something a bit different. It’s a modern take on Jesus washing his disciples’ feet.

“Some people were offering money but I wasn’t doing it for that. Some people said it’s Maundy Thursday today.

“It’s a chance to have a chat with people and I enjoy being in the community. It was great to be in the Co-op having a chat with people, many of whom I know.”

Rev Capron’s benefice also covers the parishes of Anmer, Ingoldisthorpe and Shernborne, as well as Dersingham.

He took up his post in April last year.