Dersingham youngsters celebrate Hindu festival

Dersingham Nursery and Reception School classes celebrated Diwali by dressing up in traditional, clothes, dancing and tasting traditional foods.

Diwali is a Hindu festival with lights, held between the months of October to November.

It is particularly associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, and marks the beginning of the financial year in India.

Pictured above at the celebration, from left, are: Tegan Skoyles, Nicky Hill, Ava Ashby.

mlnf16pm11027