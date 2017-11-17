Desmond honoured with ITU donation at King’s Lynn hospital

The memory of a man who volunteered for local football organisations for more than 40 years has been honoured with a donation to the medical teams who cared for him.

Desmond Stewart died in the Intensive Care Unit at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in August following a short illness.

He was well-known for his work in local football circles, including with King’s Lynn Town Football Club, youth leagues and referees groups. He was also a steward at the old Wembley Stadium for a number of years.

Born in St Germans, he attended the village primary school before moving up to Gaywood Park. After leaving school, Mr Stewart worked for a local building firm, Wagg Jex & Co, for over 40 years before retiring.

He is survived by his two sons Gary and Barry along with grandchildren Lillie, 20, Mackenzie, 12, Florence, 12 and Juliet, eight.

Mr Stewart’s family and friends of Mr Stewart raised £708 during his funeral service which was donated to the Intensive Care Unit’s Staff Fund.

The money was presented by Gary with son Mackenzie along with Mr Stewart’s brother Tony and sister Margaret Moye.

Gary said: “My father was well-known and prominent in local football for many years. He held a number of roles such as treasurer and secretary of King’s Lynn Football Club. He was also president of Hungate Youth Team for a number of years and the Sunday League.

“We wanted to support the ITU for the level of compassion and care they gave my father and the rest of the family.”

Sister Maya Peter, right, is pictured accepting the cheque from the family.

Picture submitted