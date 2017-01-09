Detectives investigate Outwell robbery

Police are investigating a robbery which happened in Outwell on Friday.

Just after 10pm four men entered the Post Office on Church Terrace with crowbars and threatened a shop worker.

A fifth person waited outside the shop in what is believed to be a green Vauxhall Omega.

Officers said the suspects then stole two tills before fleeing the scene in the getaway vehicle.

It is thought they then headed in the direction of Wisbech via Marsh Road.

The four men who entered the shop are all described as wearing hoodies with their faces covered.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who has any information, should contact DC Gail Morley at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form available at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.