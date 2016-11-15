Developers reveal plan for up to 450 new homes in South Wootton

Proposals which could see hundreds of new homes built in South Wootton have been outlined by developers.

A public exhibition is due to take place later this month for residents to find out more about the scheme before a planning application is submitted.

Letters have been distributed to nearby householders by the developer, Larkfleet Homes.

In the document, Mark Mann, the company’s planning director, said: “Larkfleet Homes Norfolk and Suffolk Ltd is looking to bring forward proposals for a new neighbourhood of approximately 450 new homes, a proportion of which would be affordable, at Hall Lane, South Wootton.

“We are in the early stages of developing our proposals and are keen to hear people’s views before we submit a planning application.”

The letter points out that the site has been allocated for development in West Norfolk Council’s site allocation proposals, which were adopted in September.

The firm says the proposals include a new roundabout to provide access to the site from Edward Benefer Way, public transport links, a community centre and pub, a children’s play area, open green spaces, including a nature reserve, and measures to protect existing habitats.

The letter also said up to £75,000 could be allocated to a community fund, based on sales of any homes built.

A public exhibition will take place at the South Wootton village hall on Wednesday, November 30, between 2 and 6.30pm.

More information is also available online at www.larkfleetplanning.co.uk/southwootton, by emailing consultation@athene-communications.co.uk or phoning 0800 9755852.

