Diet change ‘can help the planet’, says Lynn group

A meeting in Lynn this weekend is set to hear how a change in people’s diets could help to slash carbon emissions.

Joyce D’Silva, of Compassion in World Farming, will address the latest meeting of King’s Lynn Klimate Concern this Sunday, November 6.

The talk will take place at the Friends Meeting House in Bridge Street at 2.15pm, following a shared vegan and vegetarian lunch.

Despite the agreement to curb climate change reached at a global summit in Paris last year, campaigners say the substantial growth in consumption of meat and dairy products in recent decades puts the deal at risk.

Campaigners claim that the production of livestock for meat is the biggest single contributor towards climate change, contributing 14 per cent to the overall total, even more than air travel.

Daphne Sampson, an active member of the group, said consumption of dairy produce in Britain alone had trebled over the last 50 years.

She said: “The flexitarian approach adopted by groups like Friends of the Earth does not push everyone to become vegan or vegetarian but does urge us to substantially reduce the amount of meat and dairy produce we eat.

“The message is that we can’t hit the Paris climate change targets without a real change in our diet.”

Lunch is fully booked but all are welcome to attend the talk.

More information about the group can be found at www.Klimateblog.uk or on the Climate Change King’s Lynn Facebook page.