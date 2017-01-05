Disappointment as King’s Lynn coach Danny misses out on honour

Hockey fans were left mystified after the Lynn-born mastermind of Great Britain’s Olympic triumph was not included in the New Year’s Honours List.

Millions were glued to their televisions last summer when Danny Kerry’s squad overcame the Netherlands in a dramatic penalty competition to win gold in Rio.

And every player in the squad was recognised in the list published last Friday. Captain Kate Richardson-Walsh received an OBE, while the other players all were awarded MBEs.

But, as it became clear their coach had missed out, some social media comments suggested he was far more deserving of recognition than others who had been given honours, while others questioned whether he had even been nominated at all.

Peter Cook contacted the Lynn News on Twitter within minutes of the announcement to describe the omission as “more than a bit off” and “disgusting”.

Will Denny added: “So Danny Kerry was the least important member of the squad? No-one has a right to an honour, but this is a mistake. Totally, utterly wrong.”

The disappointment was also felt at Lynn’s Pelicans club, where Danny’s brother Sean is chairman.

Charles Lankfer, chairman of the club’s fundraising committee, said: “I think it’s disappointing he hasn’t got any recognition.

“It would have been nice to have, but we often see that the coaches and backroom staff don’t get the plaudits they should get.”

But, despite the lack of official recognition, the success of Danny’s team in Brazil has inspired a surge of interest in the sport locally.

Mr Lankfer said: “We’ve had a great uptake, not just children but adults getting back into hockey.

“We had our park sticks competition and we had 28 teams there when we’d normally have ten.

“It’s up to us to keep that momentum going.”