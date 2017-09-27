Disappointment over Hunstanton in Bloom resignation row

Senior Anglia in Bloom officials have been left disappointed by the row which rocked Hunstanton’s organising committee, councillors have heard.

The resort received another gold award in the regional competition earlier this month and is waiting to hear how it fared in the Britain in Bloom contest.

But, during public question time at Friday’s town council meeting, former In Bloom stalwart Pat Richardson, who resigned from the group in June, raised comments reportedly made by the president of Anglia In Bloom.

Although he congratulated the town on winning gold again, he said he had been invited by the Anglia In Bloom judges, to attend the awards ceremony in Gorleston on September 14, to explain what had happened in Hunstanton.

He said the judges were very disappointed with what had occurred, and felt as let down as he did, because of all the work he had done for them, in supporting, promoting and encouraging others to take part.

He added: “The President of Anglia in Bloom was disappointed and upset that the people who did the least work for Hunstanton In Bloom came forward to collect the gold award, while the people who did the most work, and were present at the ceremony, should have been presented with the award.”

In his report, town mayor Adrian Winnington said the gold award was a “well deserved” reward for the In Bloom group’s hard work.

But he also paid tribute to Mr Richardson’s contribution to the group.

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Pat for all the time he has put into helping Hunstanton achieve such a high level of achievement over a number of years, and also for his work with Anglia in Bloom.”