Discover the delights of Lynn’s North End

Highlights include Pilot Street – the ‘High Street of the North End’ – tales of smuggling and murders and True’s Yard’s historic cottages.

Each tour is different and families are welcome. The tours are also being held on selective Saturday’s between June and August.

For more information, call 01553 770479, email: info@truesyard.co.uk or visit: www.truesyard.co.uk

Pictured above is Lynn historian Dr Paul Richards delivering one of his guided tours. Picture: SUBMITTED