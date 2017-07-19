Displays dazzle at Dersingham church flower festival

Dersingham’s St Nicholas church was awash with nearly 50 floral arrangements, each dedicated to a saint, during a flower festival at the weekend.

The church was a tour of discovery as well as a feast for the eyes with cascades of colourful flowers, with inventive arrangements at every turn, designed by Dersingham residents and members of the congregation.

Everyone knows St George is England’s patron saint but probably fewer know he is also the patron of the Scout Association.

St Anthony of Padua is the patron of lost articles or St Matthew of tax collectors and accountants, while St Nicholas himself looks after pawnbrokers and Madonna del Ghisallo of cyclists.

Saints on display spread the net wide looking after everything from schoolgirls and teachers to fishermen, farmers and shepherdesses.

One of the prime movers behind the display was Yvonne Fuller of the village’s Flower Shop.

Church warden Neil Adams, pictured above, right, with one of the church’s flower arrangers, Margaret Borley, said: “She ordered the flowers on our behalf and spent a huge amount of time working with us as well as doing many of the arrangements herself.”

In addition local crafts including lace-making, candle and model-making were on display whilst in the nearby church hall were stalls and refreshments.

Mr Adams said: “The amount we raise varies but it is usually around £5,000.”