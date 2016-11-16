Diwali night held in King’s Lynn with mayor

The barn at Knights Hill Hotel was lit up with dance and music when King’s Lynn Indian Association, now in its seventh year, held its annual Diwali Festival of Light celebrations. Diwali is regarded as one of the most significant festivals in Indian culture.

More than 150 people attended the event, including West Norfolk mayor David Whitby, enjoyed a talk, a three-course meal and music.

Financial secretary Nishat Ahmed said: “It was a lovely evening and we were happy that so many people came.

Prior to the celebrations, a fundraising event, which raised £800, was held at the Masonic Centre to support the victims of the recent flodding in India.