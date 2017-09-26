Do you have an issue with town centre buskers?

The town centre manager is expressing his concerns over an increase of issues with buskers and charity collectors in the heart of Lynn.

Alistair Cox opened a discussion on buskers and face-to-face charity collectors at King’s Lynn Town Centre Partnership last month, stating there has been “an increase in issues with buskers in town, especially those that used amplified music”.

Speaking to King’s Lynn Town Centre Partnership, Mr Cox said retailers who have an issue with buskers should speak to them informally to try and resolve their issues, but if left unresolved they could contact the town centre manager.

He continued to say West Norfolk Council has a voluntary code of conduct for them, but have “limited powers to deal with buskers”.

Minutes taken at the King’s Lynn Town Centre Partnership meeting read: “The town centre manager explained that government had looked at the rules and regulations relating to street collections, but nothing had been changed.

“He explained in essence anyone could stand on the street and ask for your bank details. If they were aggressive they could be reported to the Institute of Fundraising, which has a fundraising code of conduct.”

However, Mr Cox argued although those approached by an aggressive fundraiser may register a complaint, the damage would have already been done and the charity collector would have already left the area before it could be resolved.

The minutes continue: “He explained to those present that the charity collectors often did not work for the charity they were collecting for, they worked for a third party agency and the workers took a percentage of the funding being offered by those signing up for the direct debit payments. The agency workers were also not allowed to follow members of the public down the street and a three step rule was in place.

“The town centre manager encouraged people who wanted to give money to charity to give it directly, rather than providing their bank details to a stranger in a suit or tabard.”

The town centre partnership is aiming to raise awareness of charity collectors and has wrote to the local MP to raise the issue and encourage government legislation to be relooked at.

