Docking fundraiser gives memorial bench to hospital in wife’s memory

A dedicated fundraiser has found a new way to support Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Gavin English has raised more than £20,000 for the hospital in memory of his wife Frances, , including his latest donation of over £2,000, since her death from cancer three years ago.

Now, he and his family have donated a bench, which has been placed in the garden close to the Macmillan Centre.

Mr English, from Docking, said: “Frances and I used to come here and sit for 10 minutes on a nice day. She would love to sit here so to install the bench on this particular spot means an awful lot to me. It couldn’t be in a better place. I really hope that people will enjoy sitting here.”

Earlier this year, he received an award from chief executive Dorothy Hosein for his efforts, which began in November 2013.

He has run supermarket collections, car boot sales and written a book, The Last Waltz.

Fundraising executive Laurence Morlaàs, pictured right with Mr English and Macmillan Centre information and support manager Vicky Mitchell, said: “It is very touching that Gavin painted and coated the bench. This is not just a bench but a labour of love. He has put something of himself into this bench.”