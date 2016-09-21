Docking prepares for Hare Fair day

Pupils of a West Norfolk village school have been helping with preparations for a popular community event, which takes place this weekend.

The fifth annual Docking Hare Fair will take place at the village’s St Mary’s Church between 10am and 4pm on Saturday.

And youngsters from the village’s primary school today to help with final preparations for the event.

The fair, which is held in aid of church funds, will feature a host of art and craft demonstrations, including metalwork, jewellery, ceramics, fabrics, woodwork and glassware.

Wildlife photographer and film-maker Martin Hayward Smith, who has just published a new book, My Year With Hares, will also be at the event.

And members of the joint school choir of the Saint Mary Federation of schools, which includes Docking, Brancaster and Sedgeford, will be singing at 11.30am.

Pictured above ahead of the event are, back, from left, Karen Nudds, Rev Peter Cook and Jenny Barker. Front, from left, are Amy Howard, Kirstie Nudds, Keiton Hare, Connor Edge and Olivia Matkin.