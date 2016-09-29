Search

Docking village comes together for Hare Fair

Scenes from the Docking Hare Fair at St Mary's Church - Paige Roper (9) of the 1st Docking (Hare's Own) Scouts, with a couple of hare sculptures by Kathrine Womack. ANL-160925-100153009

Scenes from the Docking Hare Fair at St Mary's Church - Paige Roper (9) of the 1st Docking (Hare's Own) Scouts, with a couple of hare sculptures by Kathrine Womack. ANL-160925-100153009

The community of Docking came together on Saturday to celebrate the fifth annual Docking Hare Fare.

Component:1.7605052.1475157982, , ,$mergedBody