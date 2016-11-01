Doddington post office to move

Residents are being asked for their views on plans to relocate a village post office.

The Post Office is proposing to move Doddington Post Office from New Street to the One Stop Store in the High Street, with the current postmaster’s agreement.

The new post office would be open seven days a week, offering customers an additional 58 hours than the existing service.

It would be a modern open-plan “local” style branch with Post Office services delivered from an open-plan till alongside a retail counter.

Services would be provided throughout shop opening hours which are Monday to Saturday from 5am to 9pm and from 7am to 9pm on Sundays.

It would mean post office services being available on Sundays and Saturday afternoons for the first time.

The branch will also open earlier and close much later, giving customers more choice of when to visit.

There would also be improved accessibility as the current location has a step.

Suzanne Richardson, regional network manager, said: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The Post Office has launched a public consultation on the plan, and anyone wanting to have their say has until next Thursday, November 10, to do so.

Submissions can be made by freepost ‘Your Comments’ to Post Office Ltd, via email at: comments@postoffice.co.uk, or via the customer helpline on 03457 22 33 44. Customers can also fill in an online questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 320230.