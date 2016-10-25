Dog poo found smeared over walls and windows after problem family evicted from Sutton Bridge council house

A council housing team discovered a property with in complete disrepair, with dog poo smeared on walls and windows, after a family was evicted from the property.

Doors and walls had been removed and damaged at the house in Sutton Bridge and the garden was littered and overgrown.

A broken door, beer cans and cigarette buts. ANL-161025-110719001

Residents in Prince’s Street have thanked South Holland District Council’s housing team following the eviction.

For the first time ever, the council used a High Court Enforcement Order to remove the family from their home earlier this month.

The team decided to act after serious breaches of their tenancy came to light.

The decision to opt for a High Court Order resulted in a quick eviction involving a team of five bailiffs and without prior warning to the tenants.

Following the eviction, the team found the property in a state of complete disrepair and the house has since been boarded up so repairs can be carried out.

Coun Christine Lawton, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for housing, said: “This case should send a strong message out that disruptive behaviour by our tenants will not be tolerated.

“The usual process of going through the County Court to get an eviction order can take time as you have to build a solid case.

“Given the serious nature of this case, the team felt that swift and efficient action was the only solution and successfully obtained our first-ever High Court eviction order at good value to the taxpayer.

“The team have since been contacted by several thankful neighbours, with one family saying they are now sleeping peacefully for the first time in ages.

“We would urge anyone affected by disruptive tenants to contact our housing team.”

South Holland District Council’s Housing Team can be contacted on 01775 761161.