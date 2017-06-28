Dog show kicks off Hunstanton Carnival weekend

The first dog show to be held as part of the annual Hunstanton Carnival took place on Saturday.

The competition attracted dogs both big and small, who dragged their owners along to The Green to take part.

HUNSTANTON CARNIVAL DOG SHOW Fancy dress winner, Trixie, a King Charles spaniel, with owner Beverley Powers

The only entry qualification was that the dogs had to have a Hunstanton address.

Organised by Amanda Knight in conjunction with online doggie newspaper, The Barking Bugle, it proved to be a winner with a variety of eight classes including the dog with the waggiest tail, the prettiest girl and the handsomest boy.

Town mayor Adrian Winnington was there to help hand out the prizes the final one being the very first crowning of a canine King and Queen - Val Parry’s Labrador retriever Sam and Sharon Hall’s Bonnie.

Amanda said: “It’s been a great success. We had a nice family atmosphere.”