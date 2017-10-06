Dogs go head to head for All Saints Church

All Saints Wretton with Stoke Ferry Church hosted a spectacular dog show on Sunday to raise funds for their lighting system.

All Saints has experienced many issues with heating and lighting over the past few years, and their determined minister Carol Nicholas-Letch, along with the community, have made it their goal to resolve the problems.

The joyous day was packed full with fun activities, from tombola to face-painting, providing a delight for all and successfully raising a healthy £283.50 for funds.

Plenty of enthusiastic supporters, and of course their dogs, attended the entertaining show, competing for categories like prettiest or best fancy dress.

Mrs Nicholas-Letch said: “It was wonderful and the dogs enjoyed it too! All the villages nearby really helped and were really generous.”

She added: “We raised enough for the heating which was installed last month.

“We are nearly getting there and we’re so close to raising money for the poor lighting.”

The church has planned to campaign again next year to finally achieve their goal.