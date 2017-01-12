Dolphins caught on camera in River Great Ouse

Two common dolphins have been spotted on the Great Ouse, making their way up towards Welney Wetland Centre towards Earith.

Lynn News reader David Beesley captured the duo outside the back of his house near Salters Lode.

The dolphins are believed to be part of the same pod which were spotted in the Great Ouse, just south of Lynn between the A47 bridge and the smaller bridge, last week.

Their appearance around Norfolk is so rare there have only been 13 reported sightings since 1943. Dolphins are more commonly seen around Cornwall, Devon and the west of Scotland.