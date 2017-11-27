Domestic abuse victims to share stories at Swaffham conference

Survivors of domestic abuse are opening up to inspire others who have been trained to help in similar situations.

An event, which is set to take place at Green Britain Centre, on Turbine Way, Swaffham, on Tuesday, from 10am to 3.50pm, will be Norfolk’s first Domestic Abuse Champions conference.

Speakers will include a survivor of domestic violence, mental, psychological sexual and financial abuse, and a man who grew up with domestic abuse in the household.

Norfolk Police and domestic abuse change coordinators will also be giving a talk at the conference.

A spokesperson said: “The champions are given free training by domestic abuse change coordinators, funded by Norfolk County Council and police and crime commissioners and the Home Office.”