Dong Energy reburying its wind farm cables on Sutton Bridge marsh

DONG Energy is reburying cables on the marsh at Sutton Bridge because they weren’t put in deep enough, councillors heard.

Parish council chairman John Grimwood said the energy company is bringing in a special machine to do the job.

He urged visitors to the coast to avoid stepping in areas made bare by the cable work to give the marsh a chance to recover.

