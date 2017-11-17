Doubts over talk in King’s Lynn after explorer goes missing

There is uncertainty surrounding a talk which was due to be given by an explorer in Lynn after he was reported missing in Papua New Guinea this week.

Benedict Allen, who had returned to the country to meet a band of people he first made contact with 30 years ago, was due to speak of his travels at St George’s Guildhall on Tuesday but it is now uncertain whether the talk will go ahead.

Benedict Allen. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Benedict Allen – Adventures in Paradise, presented by the Royal Geographical Society, was set to be a highlight of the King’s Lynn Festival’s winter season, and festival bosses are set to make a decision on the talk by the weekend.

Mr Allen was reported missing on Wednesday, but by Thursday, those close to him said he had been sighted near an airstrip.

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner, who had travelled with Mr Allen to Papua New Guinea previously, said on Twitter: “UK explorer @benedictallen has been sighted, ‘alive and well’ nr airstrip in Papua New Guinea after being reported missing while trekking.”

But Mr Gardner went on to say his ordeal was not yet over.

“UK explorer @benedictallen is not out of danger yet. He’s marooned at an airstrip after tribal fighting cut off all the road bridges,” he said.

It is now understood that Mr Allen is to fly out of Papua New Guinea today (Friday, November 17) via helicopter and is expected to fly home tomorrow.

Alison Croose, chairman of King’s Lynn Festival, said she first heard the news of Mr Allen’s disappearance on the radio on Wednesday morning.

Later on Wednesday, Mrs Croose said: “His sister was interviewed this morning and she said some time ago, he did disappear there once before.”

King’s Lynn Festival administrator Ema Holman said on Thursday: “We have spoken to the Royal Geographical Society this morning and he’s around and alive which is fantastic news, but unfortunately he is still uncontactable and he hasn’t got on a plane as yet.”

Mrs Holman said the event will either go ahead as planned on Tuesday, or will be rescheduled.

Tickets already purchased for the show on Tuesday will be valid if it is rescheduled.

“Whenever the talk does happen, he will have a great tale to tell. I know he loves doing his talks and we are really looking forward to having him.”Those with tickets are advised to check the King’s Lynn Festival website and social media for updates.

Mr Allen, who at the time of writing is about 9,000 miles away from Lynn, said on his website: “If this website or my Twitter account falls more than usually silent – I’m due back mid Nov – it’s because I am still out there somewhere.”