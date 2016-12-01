Downham car showroom boss stands down after three decades

After 32 years of building up and running a motoring business with her late husband, Julie Bee of Bee’s Motors in Downham has decided to retire.

Mrs Bee, whose husband Kevin passed away in 2013, handed the keys to the business over to Nigel Johnson on Thursday, who she said has been an important part of Bee’s Motors for a number of years.

Mr and Mrs Bee started the business from their house in the 80s, with just two cars for sale.

Over time, the pair built the business up and used a variety of different premises until 2001, when Bee’s Motors moved into its current home on Lynn Road.

Mrs Bee said: “It was a long and happy journey raising a family and running the business together, and we made lots of very good and valued friends over the years.

“But when my husband passed away three years ago, I didn’t really know what to do. I carried on but it just doesn’t hold much interest for me anymore without him.”

The pair raised two daughters, Louise and Karen, together, and all the while turning Bee’s Motors from a business which was run from their home, to one which sells a variety of vehicles and offers a range of services to customers.

Mr Johnson, who now owns the business, has been the manager at Bee’s for some time and offered to buy it from Mrs Bee when she expressed wishes to sell it on.

Mrs Bee said: “He absolutely loves Bee’s, he’s in his element. He knows all the customers, and all the staff will be the same.

“Customers will continue to receive the same loyal and helpful service to satisfy all their motoring needs.”

As it is now, Bee’s Motors stocks a wide selection of second-hand vehicles for sale, and offers a range of motoring services including MOTs, repairs, accessories and more.

Mrs Bee added: “We started in 1984 with only two cars for sale. Building it up to the thriving business it is today is thanks to all our loyal customers, which has always been very appreciated.

“I wish Nigel all the best for a successful future.”