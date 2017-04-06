Downham Games event will show that ‘This Girl Can’

A popular sports event is returning to Downham for its sixth year and this time organisers are tying the day in with a national campaign.

The Downham Games will be back at the Memorial Fields in the town on Sunday, June 11 and as it coincides with the Norfolk ‘This Girl Can’ month.

Organiser Frances Rayner said: “It is important to keep some of the favourite activities but to look to enhance the event year-on-year with new opportunities that individuals and families can come and try.

“As June is Norfolk ‘This Girl Can’ month, we have seen an opportunity to introduce the theme to this year’s Games with the outcome to attract more girls and women who will try more activities.”

Mrs Rayner said the campaign was a Sports England-funded initiative to increase female participation and to dispel worries about body shape.

The Games’ special ‘This Girl Can’ feature will be supported by Downham Jazzercise, and will see the day have two half-hour fitness sessions – one at 10.30am and another at 1pm.

Mrs Rayner added: “The Downham Games is for all but participation amongst females has traditionally been less than males, so whilst we want as many participants as possible, we want to really encourage as many females to come along and try as many activities as they can.”

Archery, tennis, cycling, cricket, Nerf gun wars and the traditional athletics competition are just some of the activities planned for the event.

For more, like the Facebook page ‘The Downham Games’.