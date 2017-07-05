Downham Market Academy staff pretend to be Friends for leavers’ lip sync video

Staff at Downham Market Academy (DMA) have told students ‘I’ll Be There For You’ in a new lip sync tribute to school leavers.

It is now an annual tradition for DMA to produce a musical video to present to their year 11 pupils at prom – and this year, staff took on popular TV show Friends as their inspiration.

Downham Market Academy Lip Sync video to Friends theme tune I'll Be There For You by The Rembrandts. Photo: Sam Lance.

This is the third year the school has said a creative farewell – with previous lip syncs of Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out For A Hero and Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now getting thousands of online views.

This year’s version of Friends theme tune I’ll Be There For You by The Rembrandts features more than 45 members of staff and more than 20 different references to the pop culture phenomenon.

The lip sync sees many moments recreated – from the tanning booth to Central Perk, and Smelly Cat to the sofa ‘pivot’ scene.

Since it was published on YouTube last Friday, the video – which has the hashtag #TheOneWithDMA – has received more than 6,500 views and national attention.

Downham Market Academy Lip Sync video to Friends theme tune I'll Be There For You by The Rembrandts. Photo: Sam Lance

As in previous years, the short film was directed by former student Sam Lance, 20, and produced by head of media studies Ian Gooda.

They are hailing it as their best ever effort.

Sam said: “It’s got to be my personal favourite so far.”

Ian said: “The community surrounding Downham are all abuzz over it and social media is overflowing with comments like ‘I miss DMA so much’.”

Downham Market Academy Lip Sync video to Friends theme tune I'll Be There For You by The Rembrandts. Photo: Sam Lance

To watch it, search for ‘The Downham Market Academy Staff - I’ll Be There For You’ on www.youtube.com.

Downham Market Academy Lip Sync video to Friends theme tune I'll Be There For You by The Rembrandts. Photo: Sam Lance

Downham Market Academy Lip Sync video to Friends theme tune I'll Be There For You by The Rembrandts. Photo: Sam Lance

Downham Market Academy Lip Sync video to Friends theme tune I'll Be There For You by The Rembrandts. Photo: Sam Lance