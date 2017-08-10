Downham Market Adoption Centre opens doors for purr-fect event

Cats Protection Downham Market Adoption Centre hosted an open day on Saturday to raise funds and rehome some of their furry friends.

More than £1,500 was raised at Cat Protection’s open day and almost £200 worth of goods were donated to the centre, including cat litter, food and toys.

Cats Protection Open Day at the Downham Market Adoption Centre, Wards Chase Stowbridge Display by Dawn til Dusk Falconry, Bradley Payne with Barn Owl Casper

Norfolk duel adoption centre manager, Lindsay Tempest, said the day was a huge success and the centre was blown away with the donations they received.

She said: “We had a clicker on the gate which counted how many people were coming in and out, and we found that almost 300 people attended the open day. We were all really pleased with how the day went.”

Having rehomed three cats on the day, Ms Tempest now hopes those who displayed an interest in giving a furry friend a forever home “will follow up their interest this weekend”.

She added: “At the event, we had a bouncy castle, ball pool, refreshments, craft stalls, games and much more.

Cats Protection Open Day at the Downham Market Adoption Centre, Wards Chase Stowbridge Handmade soft toys and blankets (child and cat friendly), made by LtoR, Rita Thompson and Ann Lambert (from the Breckland Cats Protection)

“We would like to thank our staff who made the event great and for all their hard work, as well as those who supported the event.”